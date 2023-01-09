WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

545 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of northern California,

including the following counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

_____

