WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 832 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 245 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 831 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax, Sebastopol, Cotati and St. Helena. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____