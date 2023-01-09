WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Santa Cruz County in northern California...

* Until 945 AM PST.

* At 646 AM PST, Emergency management reported heavy rain across

Santa Cruz county. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live

Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek,

Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom,

Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather