AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1210 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Alameda.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is occurring. Low-water crossings are

inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of

slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all

the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems

in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1206 AM PST, Gauge reports indicate Alameda Creek near

Niles remains at moderate flood stage. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Light additional rainfall is possible

over the next few hours.

- Additional runoff into the creek is possible in the warned

area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fremont, Hayward, Pleasanton, Union City and Sunol.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

