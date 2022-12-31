WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

425 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

.Rain intensities are starting to increase across North Bay this

morning, with moderate to heavy rain possible. This moderate to

heavy rain will spread south and east through the morning hours.

Heaviest rain is expected during the cold frontal passage.

Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid rises and flooding

of area rivers, streams, and creeks. High tide in the San Francisco

Bay Saturday morning will coincide with the heaviest rain which

could result in coastal flooding along the Bay shorelines in

low-lying/flood prone areas. Area burn scars are also under threat

as well.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore,

Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay

Interior Valleys and Sonoma Coastal Range.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A number of forecast points on North Bay rivers and streams

are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and

potentially above flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHERE...Portions of central California, northern California and

western California, including the following areas, in central

California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas

Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains

and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur

Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San

Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior

Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San

Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa

Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. In

western California, San Francisco.

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

- A number of forecast points on East and South Bay streams and

creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and

