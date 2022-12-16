WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 316 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior, East Bay Hills and Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley, Southern Interior Monterey County, and San Benito County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Cold temperatures will be dangerous to unsheltered and exposed individuals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in interior, wind sheltered valleys. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North Bay Coast, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Monterey Bay, Carmel Valley, and the Big Sur Coast. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Cold temperatures will be dangerous to unsheltered Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather