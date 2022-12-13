WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

119 PM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

Temperatures in the coldest inland areas will dip into the mid

to upper 20's.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior

Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHERE...East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Clara Valley,

including San Jose, Eastern Santa Clara Hills and East Bay

Hills.

* WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and

Big Sur Coast.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

* WHERE...Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, San Francisco Bay Shoreline and San Francisco

Peninsula Coast.

