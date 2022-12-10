WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

733 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of central California

and northern California, including the following counties, in

central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California,

Santa Clara.

The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

