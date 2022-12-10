WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

436 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 445 PM PST this afternoon for a

portion of northern California, including the following counties,

San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz.

The heavy rain has shifted south. Urban and small stream flooding is

no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed

remaining road closures.

