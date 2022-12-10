WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

835 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN, COLORADO AND RIVER BURN AREAS

REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan, Colorado and

River burn area.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn

area is expected with 4 to 7 inches of rain during the period of

the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch per hour will be possible

from Saturday afternoon through Saturday late evening. Residents

near the burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts.

Be sure to stay up to date with information from local

authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars. Significant runoff may cause

flooding of creeks and rivers. Storm drains and ditches may become

clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the Dolan, Colorado, and River burn areas,

which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather