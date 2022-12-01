WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 222 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather