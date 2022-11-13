WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

219 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 10 AM PST this morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30

minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks

and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the

water and never turn your back on the ocean.

