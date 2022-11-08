WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

824 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Alameda and Santa Clara.

* WHEN...Until 1030 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring

or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 824 AM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in

the advisory area due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban

and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.9 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.9 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View,

Milpitas, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Campbell, Saratoga, Los

Gatos, Los Altos, Sunol-Midtown, Buena Vista, Fruitdale, Alum

Rock, Seven Trees, Rancho Rinconada Cdp, East Foothills and

Cambrian Park.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather