WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Francisco CA 659 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EARLY MORNING THROUGH 11 PM MONDAY... * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties. * WHEN...From early Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents will be on Monday morning through the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather