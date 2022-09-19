WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 917 PM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Earlier in the day, many coastal observation sites measured gusts between 30 mph up to 50 mph. However, wind speeds have been declining and most current gust values are only ranging 15 to 25 mph. Thus, we are cancelling the Wind Advisory. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather