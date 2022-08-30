WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 151 PM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from the upper 90s up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s up to 110 possible, particularly across the interior. Overnight temperatures cooling only into the 60s in lower elevations and 70s to 80s in the higher terrain. * WHERE...The entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. little relief from the heat. Onshore winds and marine influences from the Pacific Ocean may limit daytime heating near the coast with afternoon highs in the 70s to 80s, ultimately reducing heat related risks. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 102 to 114. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather