WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 836 PM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Hot conditions with daytime temperatures from low 90s to 104. Overnight lows in the 60s to 70s in the hills. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley\/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio and Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest locations will be far southern Salinas Valley and interior portions of San Benito county. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather