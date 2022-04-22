WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

846 PM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE COASTLINE FROM SONOMA COUNTY TO

MONTEREY COUNTY THROUGH 3AM TONIGHT...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 14 to 18 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National

Seashore, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, San

Fransisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco and Northern Monterey

Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay well away from the shoreline, expect

dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and

strong rip currents. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Keep

children close, keep pets on leashes, and never turn your back

to the ocean.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

