WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 930 PM PST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather