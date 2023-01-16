WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1003 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1209 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Diego.

* WHEN...Until 1209 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1003 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain

continuing. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain and runoff will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Diego, Coronado, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, El Cajon,

National City, La Mesa, Alpine, Pine Valley, and Julian.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather