WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Diego CA 356 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...The National Weather Service in San Diego CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California... San Diego River At Fashion Valley affecting San Diego County. For the San Diego River...including Fashion Valley...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 345 PM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. The river is forecast to crest around noon today, then fall below flood stage this evening with flooding of low-water crossings continuing past midnight. * WHERE...San Diego River At Fashion Valley. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 11.3 feet, Flood stage. Minor flood. Low water crossings on the river in Mission Valley are closed and under water. Roads impacted include...Fashion Valley Road, Avenida Del Rio, Camino Del Este, Camino De La Reina, and Mission Center Road. Water flows into Fashion Valley parking lot. Fashion Valley transit center closed. At 13.5 feet, Parking structures designed for flooding fill with water. Golf course under water. Portions of Hotel Circle Road North under water. Access restrictions to hotels possible. Trolley station at Fashion Valley impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:17 AM PST Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 11.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 11.3 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather