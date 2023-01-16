WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 943 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet today. Surf of 4 to 7 feet on Monday, with breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet Monday night through Tuesday, highest in San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight decrease in surf is possible on Monday before another west swell produces elevated to high surf Monday night through Tuesday, with the highest surf occurring in San Diego County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather