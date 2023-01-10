WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 553 PM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM PST this evening for a portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather