WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 433 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 659 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 659 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Rockslides along mountain highways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 431 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated periods of heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Chino, Redlands, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and Rancho Cucamonga. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.