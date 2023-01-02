WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

950 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 5500 FEET...

Snow is tapering off in the San Bernardino County Mountains and

the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 pm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

Snow is tapering off in the Riverside County Mountains and the

Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 pm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will continue overnight in the San Diego County

Mountains, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of new snowfall by

early Monday morning. Winds will also continue to be gusty with

occasional southwest to west wind gusts around 35 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Mountain

travel will be treacherous overnight. Snow levels will be around

4500 to 5000 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

