WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 1035 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY... * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with isolated higher sets on west-facing beaches. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. * SURF REPORTS AT 10 AM... Huntington Beach...5 to 7 feet. Mission Beach......4 to 6 feet. Solana Beach.......4 to 5 feet. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather