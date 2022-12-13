WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 910 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Frost in the valleys tonight with temperatures falling into the low 30s. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire and San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is again likely Tuesday night with overnight lows from 30 to 35 in the valleys. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. * WHAT...Frost in the low deserts tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s, coldest in the southern Coachella Valley. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. overnight lows from 30 to 35. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather