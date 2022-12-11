WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

123 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph. Brief gusts of 45 mph possible near the time of frontal

passage today.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Orange County Coastal Areas and

Orange County Inland Areas.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs and palm fronds could break and fall,

creating a hazard. Weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown

down.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph Sunday afternoon.

* WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown down.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph,

becoming west to northwest with gusts to 45 mph late this

afternoon.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs and weak or shallow rooted trees could be blown

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds below passes and near the

desert slopes.

