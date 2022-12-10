WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

145 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and

flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm

drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Minor mud and

debris flows possible in and below recent burn scars, including

the Apple and El Dorado burn scars.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A band of moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to move

through on Sunday. Strong south to southwest flow ahead of

the cold front will aid in orographic precipitation along the

coastal slopes of the mountains. Hourly rain rates of one-

half inch or more will be possible with this storm.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

