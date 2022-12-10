WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 126 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong southwest to west winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches from 5000 to 6000 ft, 4 to 10 inches possible from 6000 to 7000 feet, and 12 to 20 inches possible above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will begin near 7000 feet Sunday morning, falling to 4500-5500 feet Sunday evening, and 3500-4000 feet Sunday night. Snow is possible through the Cajon Pass Sunday night into Monday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 10 PM PST Monday. conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest to west winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 to 60 mph. Light snow is possible on Interstate 8 near Crestwood Summit on Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather