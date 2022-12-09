WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

144 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches possible above 6000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet possible above

7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be as high as 7000 feet

Sunday morning, then dropping Sunday afternoon and night to as

low as 3500 feet. Light snowfall will be possible on the Cajon

Pass by Sunday night and into Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

during the day Sunday, then dropping Sunday night to as low as

4000 feet. Light snowfall will be possible on Interstate 8 in

the mountains east of San Diego by late Sunday night through

Monday.

