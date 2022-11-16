WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

824 PM PST Wed Nov 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Santa Ana winds have finally diminished this evening and are

no longer expected to reach alert levels in the valley areas.

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Santa Ana

Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive. The Santa Ana winds will diminish

after midnight.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

no longer expected to reach alert levels near the Orange County

Coast.

