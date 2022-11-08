WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 526 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 825 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 825 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 526 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa and Poway. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by moderate rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 830 PM PST. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. - At 524 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain falling across northwest San Bernardino County. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Barstow, Fort Irwin, Daggett, Owl Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Afton Canyon Campground, Trona, Lenwood and Searles Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather