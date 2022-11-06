WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

110 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds expected. Total snowfall

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches between 6000 and 7000 feet, 6 to

12 inches between 7000 and 8000 feet, and 1 to 3 feet above 8000

feet are expected. Strong south to southwest winds of 40 to 50

MPH with gusts to 70 MPH.

* WHERE...Elevations in the San Bernardino County Mountains and

Riverside County Mountains generally above 6000 feet. Snow

levels will be near 8000 feet through Tuesday but will fall to

around 5500 feet by Wednesday morning. The strongest winds will

occur near ridge tops and along desert slopes.

* WHEN...From Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

