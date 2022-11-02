WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

329 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2

inches above 6000 feet and 3 to 5 inches on the highest peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower to 5500 feet today

and 4000 feet for late tonight into Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

8 AM PDT THURSDAY...

inches above 5000 feet and 2 to 4 inches on the highest peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains above 5000 feet.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower to 5500 to 6000 feet

today and 4000 to 4500 feet for late tonight into Thursday

morning.

_____

