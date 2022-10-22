WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

436 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TODAY TO 8 AM

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph, except

up to 75 mph along the desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne Valleys

and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. Strongest winds through the

passes and along the desert-facing slopes.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing sand and dust

reducing visibilities in the deserts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TODAY TO 8 AM

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

Strongest winds near the mountain slopes.

* IMPACTS...Blowing sand and dust may create poor visibility at

times. Strong cross winds creating difficult driving.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle.

