SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Diego CA

111 PM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of San Bernardino

County through 200 PM PDT...

At 109 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

Silverwood Lake Rec Area, or just south Hesperia, moving west at 15

mph along the San Bernardino Mountains and Cajon Pass.

HAZARD...Pea size hail and dangerous lightning.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail and hail covering roadways of higher terrain.

Locations impacted include...

San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Hesperia, Wrightwood, Hwy 2 Between

Phelan And Wrightwood, Lake Arrowhead, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass,

Highland, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 138 Between I-15 And

Hwy 2, Muscoy, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia,

Silverwood Lake Rec Area, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And

Skyforest, Crestline, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear,

Devore and Skyforest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3435 11693 3411 11701 3419 11767 3429 11764

3445 11766

TIME...MOT...LOC 2009Z 101DEG 13KT 3433 11736

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

