WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

758 AM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Lightning possible.

* WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Isolated thunderstorms could bring cloud-to-ground

lightning strikes at the beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms will move from

southeast to northwest across the area through 1100 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions due

to the lightning.

