WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 28, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 541 PM PDT Wed Sep 28 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL RIVERSIDE AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES... The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 545 PM PDT this afternoon for the Joshua Tree area in San Bernardino County. Flood waters were receding from the heavy rainfall earlier this afternoon. Please continue to heed any road closures.