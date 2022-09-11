WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

702 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON PDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County

Valleys-The Inland Empire and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From Noon PDT today through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this

afternoon and evening in the mountains, High Desert, and

Inland Empire. Thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours with

rain rates of 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch an hour.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

