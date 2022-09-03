WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

Eastern Orange County in southwestern California...

* Until 330 PM PDT.

* At 248 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Temescal

Valley, or near Lake Elsinore, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Southern Corona, western Lake Elsinore, Perris, Temescal Valley and

Lake Mathews.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

