WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 157 PM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet with high risk of dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip and longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest surf will be on south facing beaches in Orange County and in San Diego County north of Carlsbad. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.