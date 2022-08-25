WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

817 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1016 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 1016 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 817 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 1 inch

of rain has fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Eastern Lucerne Valley and Johnson Valley.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

