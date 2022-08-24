WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 445 PM PDT.

* At 144 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

I-8 near Live Oak Springs and Boulevard, State Highway 94,

Boulevard, Campo, Lake Morena, Campo Indian Reservation, Live Oak

Springs, La Posta Indian Reservation, Manzanita Indian Reservation

and Tierra Del Sol.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

