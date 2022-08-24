WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1229 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding, including debris flow near burn scars, caused by

excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning. This watch includes the Apple/El Dorado burn scars.

* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Debris flow near burn scars possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the mountains with

some moving into the deserts through this evening and again

Thursday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will produce

locally heavy rainfall with flash flooding possible.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

