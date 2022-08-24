WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1214 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 211 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino, including the El Dorado and Apple burn

scars.

* WHEN...Until 211 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1212 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding. Stay tuned for possible warnings should heavy

rainfall persist.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

El Dorado and Apple burn scars, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount

San Gorgonio, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit and

Mountain Home Village.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

