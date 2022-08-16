WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1247 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 346 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 346 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1247 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake,

Baldwin Lake, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Hwy

18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between

Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Woodlands and Heart Bar Campground.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT WEDNESDAY...

The North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued

an Air Quality Alert.in effect until noon PDT Wednesday.

Due to persistent smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fires,

the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District has issued

an Air Quality Alert in effect at least through 1 PM PDT on Wednesday

for much of the Trinity River Valley. This includes the locations of

Salyer, Burnt Ranch, Hawkins Bar, Junction City, Weaverville and the

Lewiston areas.

An Air Quality Alert means that air quality will be hazardous for

all groups of people. Everyone in these areas should limit the amount

of time they spend outdoors as much as possible. Keep windows closed,

do not run house fans that bring outside air indoors. Consider

leaving the area until smoke conditions improve if you have repeated

coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest

tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea, unusual fatigue, or

lightheadedness.

For more information, please visit the North Coast Unified Air

Quality Management District website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the

latest air quality alert.

FOR PERSONS IN DEL NORTE...HUMBOLDT AND TRINITY COUNTIES...Please

visit the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District

website at www.ncuaqd.org to access the current air quality alert.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Imperial and Riverside Counties through 130 PM PDT...

At 1250 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19

miles southeast of Desert Center. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Desert Center.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 97 and 127.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 2.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3328 11498 3337 11543 3357 11562 3376 11550

3369 11509 3345 11487

TIME...MOT...LOC 1950Z 184DEG 4KT 3346 11525

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather