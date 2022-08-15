WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

309 PM PDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES...

At 309 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain over the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar. Between 1.0 and 1.5

inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 0.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding in and around the Apple and El Dorado

Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Beaumont,

Banning, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Mountain Home

Village, Calimesa and Morongo Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches

in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also

be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away

in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hot conditions with Valley highs 100 to 110 degrees and

foothill highs 96 to 106 degrees.

* WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, the

adjacent foothills, and the eastern Delta. Includes the cities

of Redding, Chico, Sacramento, Grass Valley, Stockton, and San

Andreas.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to high heat risk expected. Hot

temperatures will significantly increase the potential for

heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days forecast to occur on Tuesday

and Wednesday. Warm overnight lows are expected through Friday

morning, ranging from 65 to 76 degrees in the Valley and 71 to

82 degrees in the foothills.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY

NIGHT FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA

AND FAR NORTHWEST NEVADA...

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather

Watch for abundant lightning on dry fuels, which is in effect

from Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire

Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra

Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County and Fire Zone

458 Northern Washoe County.

* Thunderstorms...Scattered mix of wet and dry thunderstorms

Wednesday afternoon, then nocturnal storms possible Wednesday

night. Storms will transition wetter on Thursday.

* Impacts...Lightning can create new fire starts and may combine

with strong outflow winds up to 50 mph which could cause a fire

to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders

can contain them.

Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry

vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires.

Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for

updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather