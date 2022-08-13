WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California... * Until 330 AM PDT. * At 1233 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the San Diego County deserts. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen to the west of Desert Shores. Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are moving slowly towards the southwest. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hwy 78 Between Borrego Springs Rd And Ocotillo Wells, Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Ocotillo Wells, Hwy S22 Between Borrego Springs And Imperial County Line, Fish Creek Wash. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather