Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

The Apple Fire burn scar in...

Riverside County in southern California...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 436 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Apple Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.25 and 0.5

inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to

0.5 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Apple Fire burn scar, including portions of Mill

Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Apple Fire

Burn Scar.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Apple Fire Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Yucaipa, Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Beaumont, Banning,

Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches

in the Apple Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated

across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If

you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

